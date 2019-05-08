From Data to Solutions

Master of Analytics

Are you passionate about data and its potential to create solutions and impact change? Do you want to drive innovation, sustainability, efficiency and profitability across industries? The STEM-designated UC Berkeley Master of Analytics degree may be right for you! Taught by world-renowned faculty and located in the innovation hub of the San Francisco Bay Area, our program offers constant industry engagement, cutting-edge curriculum, and personalized career support. Join the No.1 public university and emerge as a supertech leader of tomorrow, ready to deliver impactful data-driven solutions.

A Degree for Your Future

Our 12-month curriculum features core analytics courses, hands-on capstone projects, a Career Foundations Course, and a summer industry internship. Students graduate with comprehensive end-to-end analytics expertise, enabling them to transform data into strategic solutions for any sector—technology, finance, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and more.

Python Intensive (50 hours)

Summer

Month 0-1

Core Analytical Methods Courses

Fall

Month 2-6

Elective Courses + Analytics Lab

Spring

Month 7-10

Internship (200 hours)

Summer

Month 11-12

  • The thoughtful professors and career advisors make the UC Berkeley Master of Analytics Program exceptional. They equipped me with a diverse skill set that paved the way for my full-time job at Amazon. Employers were particularly impressed by my ability to tackle diverse challenges, a strength I developed through my projects at Berkeley.

    Adrian Enders

    MAnalytics ’24

    The Master of Analytics program played a crucial role in helping me achieve my career goals, particularly through the foundational content delivered in my classes. Even today, I revisit my slides from Applications of Data Analysis and Risk Modeling to refresh my understanding of key concepts. The program’s comprehensive structure and diverse curriculum provide a strong foundation for a career in various fields, making it highly applicable to numerous industries and job roles.

    Serah Varghese

    MAnalytics ’23

  • The exceptional company recruitment events and networking opportunities, along with comprehensive support and guidance from faculty members, significantly contributed to my professional development and helped me secure an internship at Tesla, Inc. as a Materials Planning Data Analyst.

    Ruizhe (Allen) Zhou

    MAnalytics ’24

  • The program’s commitment to helping students succeed, including comprehensive career counseling and industry networking, allowed me to graduate with an exciting full-time position as an Information Architecture and Business Intelligence Engineer.

    Megha Setia

    MAnalytics ’24

    In the real-world, the tasks involved in data engineering can often be messier and more complex than in the academic world. Yet, the solid foundation from my coursework at Berkeley has been instrumental in guiding me through these challenges.

    Jack O’Donoghue

    MAnalytics ’23

Career Growth

Benefit from professional development opportunities, including interactive workshops, a semester-long career foundations course, employer information sessions, career fairs, and dedicated career coaching. Our comprehensive support helps you achieve your career goals, while proximity to Silicon Valley ensures top recruiters regularly attend our career fairs and are within reach for interaction.

Career Advising Services

100%

Secured Internships

$100,000- $177,000

Salary Range

$120,000

Average graduate starting salary

$10,000

Average signing bonus

Where Alumni Work

Snapshot of employers who have hired Berkeley Analytics students.

Ready to Apply?

Admissions for Fall 2025 enrollment in the UC Berkeley Master of Analytics program will open in September. In the meantime, we encourage you to explore our program details, review the application requirements, and prepare your materials. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to take the next step toward advancing your career with a world-class education.

Faculty

Berkeley Analytics faculty are trailblazers, pioneering cutting-edge research and innovative methodologies that drive analytics forward. They bring this expertise directly into the classroom, designing an innovative curriculum that prepares students to become leaders and innovators in their careers.

Ilan Adler

Head MEng Advisor

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Anil Aswani

Head Undergraduate Advisor

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Paul Grigas

Associate Professor

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Alper Atamturk

Professor and Chair

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Ying Cui

Assistant Professor

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Lee Fleming

Professor

Industrial Engineering and Operations Research

Our Commitment to Diversity

The UC Berkeley Master of Analytics program values diversity as essential for developing future leaders, creating innovative solutions, and serving society. We embrace the wide range of identities and characteristics that make individuals unique, including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, socioeconomic status, age, physical, mental and learning abilities, religious beliefs, size, geographic location, and political beliefs. We stand firmly against all forms of racism, inequality, and discrimination, and we honor and celebrate the dignity of all students.

Equity & Inclusion at UC Berkeley