Berkeley Analytics Lab Showcase

ANALYTICS LAB SHOWCASE

From posters to app demos and interactive features, the Berkeley Analytics Lab Showcase is a culmination of hands-on analysis and research conducted by Berkeley Analytics students, who utilize cutting-edge analytical methods and quantitative tools to tackle real-world business and industry challenges.

This showcase will explore the transformative power of analytics across an array of industries. From sports and entertainment to the forefront of fashion, finance, generative AI, healthcare, and beyond.

Event agenda

  • 12:00 PM – Welcome Remarks by Student Emcees, Kairan Wang MAnalytics '24 and Roxanne Wang MAnalytics '24

  • 12:10 PM – Opening Remarks by Professor Daniel Pirutinsky and Career Services Director Diana Chavez

  • 12:15 PM – Student Project Expo Opens

  • 1:40 PM – Awards

  • 1:50 PM – Closing Remarks by Berkeley Analytics Program Director Alper Atamturk

  • 2:00 PM – Event Closes
     

Guest Judges

Konsta Jokipii

Business Analytics Manager
KONE

Apurva Arni

Senior Program Manager
Tesla

Raushan Khullar

Data Scientist
Kone

Assistant Professor
Berkeley IEOR

Assistant Professor
Berkeley IEOR

Arman Jabbari

Staff Data Scientist
Lyft

2024 Student Projects

If you require an accommodation for effective communication (ASL interpreting/CART captioning, alternative media formats, etc.), please reach out to Jenny Huang at jrhuang@berkeley.edu by April 9, 2024.